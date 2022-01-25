P.E.I. reports one new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 people in hospital

Prince Edward Island reported one new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, involving a person 80 years old or older.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, says there are 10 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care.

“As we continue to see COVID-19 related deaths, ICU and hospital admissions in P.E.I., we are sadly reminded of the serious outcomes that are related to the virus and the impact on individuals and families,” said Morrison.

“We must continue to follow public health guidance, such as masking and getting vaccinated when eligible to slow the spread of the virus and to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our Island community from these serious outcomes.”

According to Morrison, there are two other people in hospital who have tested positive but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19 (COVID-19 was not the reason for admission).

CASE COUNT

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there are 275 new cases of COVID-19 and 303 recoveries, for a total of 2,394 active cases.

The province says the new cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS UPDATE

The province provided an update on current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (six facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

Community Care Facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

18 centres with cases of COVID-19

Two centres open

Eight centres closed

Eight centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

“The Chief Public Health Office will announce when outbreaks are declared over,” reads a release from the province.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Jan. 22, 96.3 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 64 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose. Additionally, 48,502 people have received their booster dose.

“Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders of the hundreds of vaccination appointments still available this week at clinics across the province for first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children,” reads a release from the province.