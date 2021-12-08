P.E.I. reports six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, two in children

Prince Edward Island reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the six new cases, two involve individuals in their 40s, one involves an individual in their 30s and one new infection involves a person in their 20s. The other two cases are in children under the age of 12 years old.

Public health said three of the cases are linked to travel outside of the province and three are contacts of previously announced cases.

Two of the individuals are students at Westwood Primary School. Officials said this is not considered an outbreak at this time.

Classmates and seatmates who travelled on the bus with the students are considered close contacts and will be contacted directly and advised of testing and isolation requirements. Other students and staff at Westwood Primary who are not contacted by public health should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic and isolate until a negative result is received.

Westwood Primary School will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10 to allow close contacts to be tested and results to come back. This will give public health time to determine if there has been any transmission within the school.

There are currently 27 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. and there have been 403 cases since the pandemic began.

Public health is advising anyone who was at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. between Friday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 6 to visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and isolate until negative test results are received.

Officials in Nova Scotia declared an outbreak at St.FX on Wednesday. To date, 21 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the school.