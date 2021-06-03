HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island's chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said Thursday there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island.

One person is in their 20s and the other is between the ages of 10 and 19, although they are not affiliated with any schools, public health wrote in a news release.

"They both had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and tested positive through routine testing," public health wrote in a news release. "They are self-isolating and being followed daily by public health. The two cases are not related to one another."

Prince Edward Island has six active cases of COVID-19 and has had 206 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

Information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out and appointment booking information is available online.