HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Monday, both related to travel.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief medical officer of health, says one of the cases is a person between the ages of 10 and 19 and the other is a person in their 20s.

There is a flight notification related to the cases:

Anyone who traveled on Air Canada flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown departing on Aug. 11 and arriving on Aug. 12, or Air Canada flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown departing Saturday and arriving Sunday, is advised to monitor closely for symptoms and if any symptoms develop, self-isolate and visit a testing clinic.

Prince Edward Island now has seven active cases of COVID-19 and has had 220 cases since the start of the pandemic.Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

As of Saturday, over 71 per cent of eligible Islanders were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 90 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine, officials said in a release.