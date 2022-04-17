P.E.I. resident wins $8.6 million on Lotto 6/49 draw

One lucky person has won more than $8.6 million in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Greg Watson, with Atlantic Lottery, says the winning ticket was sold online to a buyer who lists their residence as Prince Edward Island.

“We can’t confirm the win or identify the winner until the ticketholder goes through our confirmation process,” said Watson in an email to CTV News.

“But we look forward to meeting whoever bought the winning ticket.”

Because the ticket was purchased on the web, Weston says the winner will be notified of the win via email with further instructions on the process of claiming their prize through the Atlantic Lottery ‘winners team.’

“It is always an exciting day for everyone at Atlantic Lottery when winners come forward, especially when they claim a big prize like this.”

He says the largest Maritime winner in recent years was a Cape Bretoner who won $17.4 million in 2020, also on a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Last December on P.E.I., Nancy Adams became the second Islander to win $3 million on a Scratch’N Win a ticket in one month.

In November, Susan Behi and Mehdi Shahsavari of Charlottetown won $3 million as the top prize on a Triple Million ticket.