P.E.I.'s response to Fiona dominates first legislature sitting since storm hit

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King faced a barrage of questions today about his government's response to post-tropical storm Fiona during the first sitting of the provincial legislature since the storm hit on Sept. 24.

King admitted that the rollout of post-Fiona aid payments through the Canadian Red Cross has not been perfect.

Green Party Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said some residents were asked to verify their identity at one of three Red Cross centres in order to receive $250 payments, which the charity distributed on behalf of the government.

Bevan-Baker noted that some had to stand in hours-long lineups before getting money, and he said others were turned away because the centres had reached capacity.

King said the verification process was necessary to ensure the money was going to those who were entitled to it and not to "bad actors."

Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross said in an interview that of the 60,429 Island households registered with the agency, more than 56,000 had so far received the $250 payments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.