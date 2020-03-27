HALIFAX -- Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, says there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report at this time.

While there are still only nine cases of COVID-19 on the island, Morrison is recommending that schools remain closed until at least May.

"Today I'm recommending to government that schools stay closed until, at a minimum, May 11, for in-person learning, and this will be re-evaluated as we get closer to that date,” said Morrison during a news conference Friday.

Morrison also recommended that non-essential government and non-essential services remain closed indefinitely until more information is known.

"Of course, this means that staff should continue working from home whenever possible, and only essential workers be on site," she said.

Morrison said they are still seeing a lot of people arriving on the island for personal reasons. She is reminding everyone that anyone travelling over the Confederation Bridge should only be doing so for necessities.

"So, to say this another way, I want to be clear, all unnecessary travel into Prince Edward Island is prohibited," said Morrison.

As of Friday afternoon, Prince Edward Island had a total of nine COVID-19 cases, one of which is considered recovered.

National Emergency Stockpile Clinic

Morrison also said the National Emergency Stockpile, or NES Clinic, is near completion, and will be available on Saturday in Charlottetown. The clinic will include a drive-thru for COVID-19 testing by appointment for those screened by 811.

It will also provide a cough and fever clinic for Islanders by appointment, which will run seven days a week.

A second cough and fever clinic will be made available in Summerside, P.E.I. next week.

Phishing emails about COVID-19

Morrison addressed a situation about phishing emails claiming to provide COVID-19 test results.

"So, a reminder that individuals that have been tested will be followed up by telephone only, from public health nursing or the chief public health office," she explained.

COVID-19 percentages throughout Canada

According to Morrison, there are more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases throughout Canada, and 39 deaths from the virus.

"Approximately 30 per cent of cases are over age 60. Seventy-eight per cent of cases present with cough and about 50 per cent present with chills or fever. Two per cent of our cases in the country have ended up in our intensive care units,” she said.

"We all want to get back to our normal, but this is a time we need to continue our public health measures … let's do all we can to protect each other and especially our vulnerable population.”

Public health officials are encouraging everyone to follow routine prevention measures including: