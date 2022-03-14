P.E.I. sees jump in COVID-19 related hospitalizations Monday

Prince Edward Island is reporting an increase of people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday.

There are currently 27 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, up 10 since Friday.

Of those in hospital, eight were admitted due to COVID-19, including one person in the intensive care unit. Nineteen people were admitted for other reasons and were COVID-19 positive on, or after admission.

The province has announced 16 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths are being reported Monday.

CASES AND TESTING

The province is reporting 857 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases on P.E.I. to 4,261. An average of 419 cases have been announced over the last seven days.

The Island has reported 20,560 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, more than 252,000 RT-PCR tests had been completed in the province.

An average of 1,155 tests have been completed at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last 7 days — 29.5 per cent of which have been positive.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are currently five long term care homes or community care facilities on P.E.I. dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Those include:

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

Old Rose Lodge

The Mount

Whisperwood Villa

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has an outbreak of COVID-19 in Unit 8.

There are 33 early learning and child care centres on P.E.I. that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of those:

30 centres are open

One centre is closed

Two centres are operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Province Enters Step 2 Thursday

P.E.I. will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan Thursday at 12:01 p.m.

Under Step 2, more people will be allowed at personal gatherings, organized gatherings, weddings and funerals.

Fitness facilities, retail stores, museums, casinos and libraries will be able to open at 75 per cent capacity.

COVID-19 screening at points of entry will become randomized under Step 2.

The province is expected to enter the third and final step of its Moving On plan on or before April 7.