HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island Senator Mike Duffy is retiring from the upper chamber.

Duffy was the central figure in the expenses scandal that rocked the Senate in 2012 -- and eventually led to 31 criminal charges against him.

He was acquitted on all charges in 2016, with the judge blasting former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper's office for its attempts to manage the scandal.

Among other things, the Prime Minister's Office forced Duffy to pretend he had repaid $90,000 in housing expenses he believed he was legally entitled to claim.