P.E.I. senior charged with impaired driving after hitting cyclist: RCMP

The Prince Edward Island RCMP says a cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver.

West Prince RCMP responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a person riding a bicycle on Church Street in Alberton just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the cyclist was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle at the scene, a 71-year-old man from Brooklyn, P.E.I., who they say admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the day, but added he was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Police say the driver failed a roadside breath screening and was taken to a local police detachment where he was administered a further blood alcohol test.

According to RCMP, the man failed these tests with readings of 120 and 110 mg per cent per 100 ml of blood.

The legal limit is 0.08 mg per cent per 100 ml of blood.

Police charged the man with driving while impaired. His vehicle was also impounded and he received a 90-day suspension on his driver’s licence.

