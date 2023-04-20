P.E.I. shelter fundraising for millions to build new shelter

It’s usually just the cats, dogs, and rabbits that are looking for a new home, but now, so is the shelter.

The P.E.I. Humane Society, the only pet shelter on the island, had planned to expand their current facility, but after 18 months without finding an appropriate temporary shelter, they had to change plans.

“The conversation started back as far back as ’07, so we’ve been bursting at the seams for quite a while now,” said Ashley Travis, Development and Communications Coordinator, P.E.I. Humane Society.

Construction on the $5.8 million project is already underway, and will see a brand new facility built on the same lot.

The current shelter is cramped. The society has about 100 animals under its care, and during peak season, that can grow even more.

“Right now, we are in the middle of kitten season,” said Travis. “All of the female cats that went into heat at the beginning of the year are starting to have their babies now. The other day, we had close to 18 kittens come in all in one day, and that’s a lot.”

They’ve already raised $2.8 million, but need another $3 million before the new building can be finished.

“Monetary donations that they might think of as a tax receipt or as a contribution that, to them, might not seem substantial,” said Travis. “In the eyes of one of our cats, or one of our dogs or rabbits, can make a huge difference.”

The new facility will open alongside the current shelter in about a year and add 10,000 square feet of extra animal care space, for a total of 17,000 square feet.

A new home for the many pets that come through their care.

With this expansion, they’re looking to do one thing, and that’s more of what they’re already doing. Helping more animals, talking to more people, and getting more volunteers in the building.