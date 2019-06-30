Featured
P.E.I. teenager dies following incident involving a vehicle Sunday morning
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 1:28PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, June 30, 2019 1:30PM ADT
A 17-year-old teenager from western Prince Edward Island has died following an incident Sunday morning.
RCMP received a call that a teen was unresponsive on the side of the road on Palmer Road after falling from a vehicle.
The victim died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.