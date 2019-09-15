P.E.I. to launch disaster assistance program, emergency fund next week
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, right to left, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball talk among themselves during a meeting of Canada's Premiers in Saskatoon, Sask. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Prince Edward Island is rolling out a provincial disaster assistance program next week as residents rebuild from post-tropical storm Dorian, which struck the island earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:08PM ADT
CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island is rolling out a provincial disaster assistance program next week as residents rebuild from post-tropical storm Dorian, which struck the island earlier this month.
The program is a first in the Atlantic province and is intended to help residents with uninsurable basic property loss from disasters.
Small businesses, municipal governments and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible to apply, with details on applications still to come.
A one-time emergency fund will also be provided to 6,000 people in the province currently receiving income assistance.
Income assistance clients will receive $110, couples will receive $140 and an additional $30 for each dependent will be provided.
The province says people will begin to receive the money next Thursday or Friday through direct deposit or by cheque.