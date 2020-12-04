HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with a second school-based case within 24 hours.

Health officials said 11 of the new cases were identified in the Halifax area, including one at Citadel High School that was reported late Thursday.

Three other cases were in the northern health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases, and the remaining case was in the western zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

An additional case was identified on Friday at Park West School, a primary to Grade 9 school in Halifax. Officials said the person is self-isolating and the school would remain closed until Thursday for cleaning. As a precautionary measure, the school's separate pre-primary location will also be closed for that period.

Citadel High was closed Friday and is to remain closed on Monday for cleaning.

Despite the continued detection of infections with this latest outbreak, officials said the province's number of active COVID-19 cases had dropped to 117 from 119.

In neighbouring New Brunswick eight new cases were reported on Friday. One was identified in the Moncton region, two in the Saint John region, one in the Fredericton area and four in the Edmundston region.

Officials said all of the cases were self-isolating and were under investigation. The province has 111 active cases with no patients in hospital.

The constant tally of cases in both provinces was noted by Prince Edward Island's premier on Thursday when he told the legislature that his province was extending its withdrawal from the Atlantic bubble by another two weeks.

Dennis King said his government would not reassess its position until Dec. 21. The bubble withdrawal was originally set to expire at midnight on Monday.

King said that although COVID-19 outbreaks in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick seem to have neutralized, his government still isn't comfortable enough to re-enter the bubble.

The premier said the decision was based on advice given by Dr. Heather Morrison, the Island's chief public health officer. King said his province intends to review its position every two weeks, although it is following developments in other provinces on a daily basis.

"To be very honest, it's not our intention to have our points of entry closed any longer than we have to," King said in response to questions posed by Progressive Conservative member Sydney MacEwan. "It was an extremely difficult decision to move in this direction initially."

P.E.I. temporarily pulled out of the Atlantic bubble along with Newfoundland and Labrador on Nov. 23. The pair were later joined by New Brunswick, although Nova Scotia opted to stay in.

As a result of the move, all non-essential travel to and from the Island is suspended.

The four Atlantic provinces formed their so-called bubble in July to allow residents to travel freely within the region, while people visiting from outside were required to isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said Friday that his province would announce it's position on the Atlantic bubble on Monday. The province reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total of active cases to 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.