P.E.I. woman, 27, arrested for impaired driving

A 27-year-old woman from Prince Edward Island has been arrested for impaired driving following an incident last week.

P.E.I. RCMP says on Oct. 14, officers were conducting a traffic checkpoint on Route 4 in Three Rivers, P.E.I.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers observed a vehicle attempt to avoid the checkpoint, and proceeded to intercept the vehicle.

Police say driver, a 27-year-old woman from Kings County, showed signs of drug impairment, was arrested at the scene and had her vehicle towed. The woman was transported to the Montague Hospital for further testing and was later released while police wait for the results.

"Driving while impaired, regardless of whether it is drugs or alcohol, can be deadly and is one of the most common contributing factors in fatal crashes," said Sgt. Chris Gunn with the P.E.I. RCMP in a news release. "When you choose to drive impaired, you are putting your life as well as those around you at risk."

Police encourage anyone who suspects an impaired driver to call 911.