P.E.I. woman, 27, dies after car collides with tractor hauling potato equipment

An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
A woman has died after her car collided with a tractor hauling potato equipment in Norboro, P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP, Kensington Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 2 around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the car crashed into the tractor as the tractor was making a left turn.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old Prince County woman, died at the scene. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor wasn’t injured.

Route 2 was closed for several hours but it has since reopened.

The collision remains under investigation.

