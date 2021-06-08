HALIFAX -- RCMP in Prince Edward Island have charged a 41-year-old woman with drug trafficking and weapons offences after a search of an Alberton, P.E.I. residence on Monday.

Police say on June 7, the Prince District JFO Drug Unit, comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington police officers, executed a search warrant at a residence in Alberton.

As a result of the search warrant police say they seized 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 44 methamphetamine pills, 164 hydromorphone pills, $1,075 in cash, pepper spray, and a switchblade.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She has been released and will be charged on a later date for drug trafficking and weapons offences.

Anyone with information regarding drug or firearms offences is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.