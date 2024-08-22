P.E.I. woman arrested, charged after man stabbed in West Prince home: RCMP
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a man was stabbed in a community near the village of O’Leary, P.E.I.
West Prince RCMP responded to a stabbing at a local residence around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the woman had stabbed a man known to her, leaving him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who is from West Prince, was found a short distance away where she was arrested, according to an RCMP news release.
She is scheduled to appear in a court in Summerside, P.E.I., on Thursday to face charges related to the incident.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
