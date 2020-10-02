HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after P.E.I. RCMP seized drugs from a vehicle on Wednesday.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations (JFO) Unit which is comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington Police conducted a targeted vehicle stop in Summerside on September 30.

Police seized six grams of cocaine, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, a prohibited weapon, and cash from the vehicle.

A 24-year-old female and a 41-year-old male were arrested at the scene.

Both individuals were released and the 24-year-old female will be charged for drug trafficking offences on a later date.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or firearms offences is asked to contact P.E.I. RCMP or Crime Stoppers.