P.E.I. woman charged with drug trafficking
HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after P.E.I. RCMP seized drugs from a vehicle on Wednesday.
The Prince District Joint Force Operations (JFO) Unit which is comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington Police conducted a targeted vehicle stop in Summerside on September 30.
Police seized six grams of cocaine, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, a prohibited weapon, and cash from the vehicle.
A 24-year-old female and a 41-year-old male were arrested at the scene.
Both individuals were released and the 24-year-old female will be charged for drug trafficking offences on a later date.
The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about drug trafficking or firearms offences is asked to contact P.E.I. RCMP or Crime Stoppers.