HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after being pulled over by Prince Edward Island police on Thursday afternoon.

P.E.I. RCMP say at approximately 1:30 p.m. on April 8, they received a complaint of a woman who appeared to be impaired in the Murray Harbour area.

About two hours later, police say they located the woman in Montague.

According to police, she failed a roadside breath test, and was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance/ Driving while Prohibited. She was transported to the Montague RCMP Detachment where she provided samples that were over the legal limit.

She has been released from custody and issued a 90-day driving prohibition, had her vehicle impounded for 6 months and is scheduled to appear in court in May.