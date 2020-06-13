HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island RCMP have arrested a 47-year-old woman after a 27-year-old male cyclist was killed in a collision on Friday.

Police say just before 6:00 p.m. on June 12, they received a number of calls reporting a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Route 210 in Kinross, P.E.I.

Calls indicated that the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, and reported the whereabouts of the vehicle.

Citizens, officers and those first on scene performed first aid to the cyclist who succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jacob (Jake) Simmons. His family has been notified and requested the RCMP release his name.

Police say Simmons was a well known member of a number of P.E.I. sporting associations.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47 year-old Queens County woman, was arrested and taken in to custody. She was taken to the Montague Detachment for a breath test which determined she was impaired at twice the legal limit.

She will be released on Saturday and faces charges of Impaired Causing Death, Impaired over 80/ml (2x limit), and Failing to Remain at the Scene. Her vehicle has been impounded for six months.

The scene was closed for most of Friday evening as an RCMP Collision Analyst, Drone Operator and Forensics officers attended the scene to gather information towards the investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing.