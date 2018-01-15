

CTV Atlantic





An alleged impaired driver is accused of assaulting a police officer after her vehicle ended up in a ditch in West Devon, P.E.I.

Police received a report on the weekend that a vehicle was in the ditch and that the driver may have been impaired.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver, who they say exhibited signs of impairment.

Police allege the woman assaulted one of the officers as she was arrested.

She was taken to the West Prince RCMP detachment, where police say she provided breath samples more than twice the legal limit.

The 29-year-old Ellerslie, P.E.I. woman is due in court in March to face charges of impaired driving and assaulting a police officer.