P.E.I. woman fined $1,000 for Public Health Act Violation
HALIFAX, N.S. -
A woman in Prince Edward Island has received a $1,000 fine for failing to abide by the Public Health Act.
On Nov. 7, the Kings District RCMP responded to a call for assistance at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris, P.E.I.
A woman had refused to provide proof of vaccination and declined to leave the premises.
RCMP charged the woman and she was fined $1,000.
Under the current Public Health Act, government-issued proof of vaccination is required to access some businesses, venues and services.