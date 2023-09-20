P.E.I. woman flies to New York to track down her lost luggage

After a week without a satisfying answer from the airline that lost her bag, a P.E.I. woman took matters into her own hands, returned to the airport where it was lost, and found it herself.

Lacey Koughan is a frequent traveller, and she had never lost a bag while flying until last week.

Koughan was chaperoning 17 young models she coaches to New York fashion week. And when Koughan made it home to P.E.I., her bag was still stranded at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“I didn’t really panic a lot though, because I figured, ‘okay, I’ll probably just get my bag tomorrow or something.’ I definitely didn’t think this was going to happen,” said Koughan, reached on her way back home during a layover at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

She spent a week trying to get an answer about the whereabouts of her bag from Flair Airlines, the low-cost carrier she used to fly. The luggage was marked with an AirTag, so Koughan knew exactly where it was, but that didn’t help in trying to get the airline to get the bag back to her.

“It didn’t matter if I showed them the location of my AirTag,” said Koughan. “It didn’t matter how much info I gave them, because I gave them more than enough. Literally a precise location of where my bag was, and they just said, ‘we’re looking for it.’”

With a week gone and no progress she could see, Koughan flew back to New York to the airport where her bag was and went looking for it herself.

“Once I got there I found my bag in like 30 seconds,” said Koughan. “It was crazy.”

She said she’s happy to have her luggage back.

Under Canadian air passenger protection laws. you are entitled to up to $2350 for lost luggage if your airline cannot find it within 21 days. However, Koughan said the contents of her bag were worth around $8000 and her trip to retrieve her bag cost around $5000.

She said she hopes some of that will be covered by her traveller’s insurance, but she has not yet filed a claim with the airline for compensation.

She said she’s waiting to tally all of the costs associated with retrieving her luggage before she sends it off.

CTV News reached out to Flair Airlines for a comment, and though they responded to our request and said they would look into the issue, they didn’t answer any of our questions.