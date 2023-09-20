P.E.I. woman flies to New York to track down her lost luggage
After a week without a satisfying answer from the airline that lost her bag, a P.E.I. woman took matters into her own hands, returned to the airport where it was lost, and found it herself.
Lacey Koughan is a frequent traveller, and she had never lost a bag while flying until last week.
Koughan was chaperoning 17 young models she coaches to New York fashion week. And when Koughan made it home to P.E.I., her bag was still stranded at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
“I didn’t really panic a lot though, because I figured, ‘okay, I’ll probably just get my bag tomorrow or something.’ I definitely didn’t think this was going to happen,” said Koughan, reached on her way back home during a layover at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.
She spent a week trying to get an answer about the whereabouts of her bag from Flair Airlines, the low-cost carrier she used to fly. The luggage was marked with an AirTag, so Koughan knew exactly where it was, but that didn’t help in trying to get the airline to get the bag back to her.
“It didn’t matter if I showed them the location of my AirTag,” said Koughan. “It didn’t matter how much info I gave them, because I gave them more than enough. Literally a precise location of where my bag was, and they just said, ‘we’re looking for it.’”
With a week gone and no progress she could see, Koughan flew back to New York to the airport where her bag was and went looking for it herself.
“Once I got there I found my bag in like 30 seconds,” said Koughan. “It was crazy.”
She said she’s happy to have her luggage back.
Under Canadian air passenger protection laws. you are entitled to up to $2350 for lost luggage if your airline cannot find it within 21 days. However, Koughan said the contents of her bag were worth around $8000 and her trip to retrieve her bag cost around $5000.
She said she hopes some of that will be covered by her traveller’s insurance, but she has not yet filed a claim with the airline for compensation.
She said she’s waiting to tally all of the costs associated with retrieving her luggage before she sends it off.
CTV News reached out to Flair Airlines for a comment, and though they responded to our request and said they would look into the issue, they didn’t answer any of our questions.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India issues travel advisory for Canada as rift widens over Sikh leader's death
India on Wednesday advised its citizens to be careful when traveling to Canada as a rift between the two nations widens further in the wake of Ottawa's allegations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
DEVELOPING 'Real danger in all of this': Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies, counter-protests planned across Canada
Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ2S+ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. Posters created by a group called '1MillionMarch4Children' say rally participants are 'standing together against gender ideology in schools.'
P.E.I. woman flies to New York to track down her lost luggage
After a week without a satisfying answer from the airline that lost her bag, a P.E.I. woman took matters into her own hands, returned to the airport where it was lost, and found it herself.
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
If it's Wednesday, it must be time to save the world at the UN General Assembly
Canada's to-do list at the United Nations? Confronting the climate crisis, helping Ukraine defeat Russia and eradicating global poverty, among other things.
Actor Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after rape convictions
Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, days after the former “That '70s Show” star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two rape convictions.
Peter Nygard sex-assault case to appear in Toronto court with reduced charges
The sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be back in a Toronto courtroom today after jury selection in his trial was delayed last week.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Hundreds expected to counter protest queer inclusive education demonstrations in Toronto
Demonstrations protesting queer inclusive education are planned in at least 80 cities across the country on Wednesday, with hundreds of people planning to participate in a counter protest in Toronto.
-
Ontario post-secondary graduates delaying homeownership due to student debt, OREA report finds
A large number of young adults are delaying homeownership in the province, citing student debt as the “primary reason” for postponing this milestone, a new poll by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) suggests.
-
Peter Nygard sex-assault case to appear in Toronto court with reduced charges
The sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be back in a Toronto courtroom today after jury selection in his trial was delayed last week.
Calgary
-
1MillionMarch4Children demonstration planned in Calgary
Protests and counter-protests will be taking place in Calgary over gender ideology in schools, part of a larger, nation-wide demonstration on Wednesday.
-
Alberta sees highest energy price increases as Canada's inflation climbs to 4%
Canada's inflation rate once again climbed in August, prompting some Calgarians to make tough decisions about their spending.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault praises Quebec's environmental record in front of Al Gore
Quebec Premier François Legault bragged about his environmental record on Tuesday at a meeting of representatives of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance. Former US vice president Al Gore was sitting next to him.
-
Parents voice concern about new supervised drug-use site near Montreal elementary school
Dozens of parents and residents of Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood attended a meeting Tuesday evening to voice their concerns about the proximity of a proposed supervised drug-inhalation centre to a nearby elementary school.
-
Parti Quebecois opposes redrawing of electoral map
The proposed redrawing of the electoral map is upsetting the Parti Québécois (PQ), which is calling for changes to the current law.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Real danger in all of this': Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies, counter-protests planned across Canada
Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ2S+ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. Posters created by a group called '1MillionMarch4Children' say rally participants are 'standing together against gender ideology in schools.'
-
N.W.T. wildfire season rages on despite return home for many residents
Representatives from municipal, Indigenous and territorial governments on Tuesday evening provided an update on the status of fires and recovery efforts in the Northwest Territories as the wildfire season there continues to play out.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
Northern Ontario
-
Protest, counter-protest at Sudbury city hall Wednesday morning
Drivers in Sudbury may want to avoid the intersection of Brady and Paris streets Wednesday morning as a protest and counter-protest about gender inclusive education are taking place.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Real danger in all of this': Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies, counter-protests planned across Canada
Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ2S+ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. Posters created by a group called '1MillionMarch4Children' say rally participants are 'standing together against gender ideology in schools.'
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
London
-
Protest over gender policies in schools met by counter-protestors outside TVDSB
Demonstrators protesting gender-affirming policies in schools Wednesday morning in London were met by a significantly larger group of counter protestors near the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury not sitting on Wednesday
Cross examination of the London Police Service detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman in the hours after the attack on the Afzaal family continued Tuesday in a Windsor courtroom. The jury will not be seated on Wednesday, so here’s a recap of what’s happened so far.
-
Council sworn to secrecy amid concern over appointments to board of London Hydro: Here’s what we know
Some city councillors are sounding the alarm about pending appointments to the Board of Directors at London Hydro— but confidentiality rules forbid them from explaining why they’re so concerned.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to roll out COVID-19, influenza vaccines in October
New COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba are expected to become available in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.
-
The constituencies to watch ahead of Manitoba's election
With the countdown on to election day in Manitoba, political experts say seats are up for grabs and could flip in and outside Winnipeg. Here is a look at some of the close battles and tight races to watch across the province.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa, police warn of traffic disruptions downtown for 'million person march' protest
The city of Ottawa is warning residents and visitors of traffic disruptions downtown and around Parliament Hill Wednesday morning for the 'Million Person March for Kids' protest.
-
Grab the jacket to leave home, but it will warm up this afternoon
Grab the jacket to leave home, but it will warm up this afternoon
-
Carling high-rise proposal returns to planning committee following notification flap
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, is back in front of the planning committee today.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Sask. man extradited to Northern Ireland to face historical sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has been extradited to Belfast, Ireland to face charges for sexual offences that occurred in the 1970s.
-
Kitten recovering after being found in a car engine at Sask. dealership
An injured kitten is in recovery after being found in an engine during an oil change at a Prince Albert automotive dealership.
Vancouver
-
'We cannot walk freely in our community': Mission, B.C. sees 9 coyote attacks in under a week
After seven coyote attacks were reported in just over 24 hours late last week, there have been two more attacks in the same area of Mission, bringing the total to nine.
-
Wildfire discussion dominates second day of UBCM convention
Whereas toxic drugs and decriminalization of simple possession dominated the first day, the second day of the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention saw big emphasis and discussion on this year's horrific wildfire season and years of challenges ahead.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Sask. university coach off job after allegedly commenting on sports bra, massaging athletes
A University of Regina coach has been suspended from a national athletics organization following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving young athletes.
-
Arguments over constitutionality of Sask. pronoun policy set for November
On Tuesday, a Regina court heard an injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy.
-
Kitten recovering after being found in a car engine at Sask. dealership
An injured kitten is in recovery after being found in an engine during an oil change at a Prince Albert automotive dealership.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man earns global fame on TikTok with tap-testing videos
Travis Stock is grateful to have grown up from a shy boy to a fearless man — who was inspired by his big sister to overcome adversity through giving back — by finding a creative way to spread joy and positivity.
-
After fire repairs, Mustard Seed Street Church welcomes community back inside
On Tuesday, the Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank in Victoria was showing off the results of its rebuild after a devastating fire damaged the premises in March.
-
Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet
A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.