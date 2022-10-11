P.E.I. woman struck and killed by vehicle in Summerside

A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook) A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier

It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you

With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island