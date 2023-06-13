Paddle found in search for missing P.E.I. kayaker

Police on Prince Edward Island say a paddle has been found during the search for a missing man.

Kieran Stewart was reported missing from St Peter's Island over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, police said the 23-year-old planned to kayak alone to the island Saturday and camp for the night.

They say he did not return on Sunday when he was expected to.

His vehicle was found in Rice Point and the kayak was found in the water three nautical miles off Point Prim.

Police now say searchers found a paddle early Tuesday morning about one mile west of Point Prim.

RCMP, PEI Ground Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Coast Guard continue to search for Stewart.

Various aircrafts, drones and police dogs have also aided in the search efforts.

Stewart is described as five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with thinning short blond hair and grey eyes.

He was last seen wearing baggy jeans with a patch on one knee and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300.

