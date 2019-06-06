

Unlike some of the soldiers who participated in the D-Day landings in Normandy, Padre Walter Brown volunteered to go ashore.

Storming the beaches of Normandy, Padre Walter Brown knew little of what was about to happen, but took pride in being with his men.

“I'm much happier with the boys than at headquarters with all the brass hats,” Brown wrote in a letter to his parents.

It was Brown's last letter to his parents, penned just two weeks before the landing, and it hinted at what was to come.

“I don't think that I have any news for you just now. Censoring is in force and we are very much restricted. Needless to say we are waiting to get cracking and when we go it will be a real show,” Brown wrote.

The letter is now in the possession of Ontario's Huron University College, Brown's former school.

Among Padre Brown’s duties were working with the medics to receive the wounded, to hold the hands of the dying and of course to be preparing bodies for burial as well, said Canadian military historian Maj. Tom Hamilton.

Brown was the first Canadian chaplain to step foot on Juno Beach on D-Day.

He was not armed with a weapon; all he carried was his suitcase and communion kit.

He would only survive one day. The padre was captured and executed after an enemy ambush.

“The last thing Lt. Granger remembered is seeing the padre walking into captivity with his hands in the air but also reaching down and grabbing the brown suit case,” said Hamilton.

That suitcase was discovered by allied soldiers a month later next to Brown's body in a ditch.

He's buried just kilometres away, in the Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery.

Decades later, his suitcase was spotted at a thrift shop in Windsor, Ont., by a young Chris McCreery.

“You sort of lose your breath at this moment that it's amazing to have found this,” McCreery said.

McCreery, now the private secretary to Nova Scotia’s lieutenant governor, was studying at Brown's alma mater in 1999 when he made the discovery. Turns out, he was researching Brown and other graduates who served and died during the Second World War.

“I think he had a real devotion to the servicemen he was looking after and ministering to,” McCreery said.

McCreery donated the suitcase, still bearing Brown’s name, to the university.

“It's a nice permanent reminder of the first Canadian chaplain to land on D-Day, the only Canadian chaplain to be executed, and someone who gave his life for his country,” McCreery said.

The communion kit is used once a year during the school's Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“Here we have a physical testament of someone who put others first in order to try and make the world better and thought nothing of his own good,” said Dr. Barry Craig of Huron College University

It’s a reminder of one man's sacrifice among the thousands made 75 years ago.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heather Butts.