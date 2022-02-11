Pain at the pumps: Maritimers feel the impact of rising costs

Prices for dairy products and fuel have hit record highs across Canada in recent weeks, and those effects are being felt in the Maritimes.

In New Brunswick, regular gasoline went up 4.5 cents a litre Wednesday night. On Friday, regular gasoline went up 3.9 cents a litre in Nova Scotia and 3.4 cents in Prince Edward Island.

"Obviously, it impacts pretty much everyone,” says Sylvain Charlebois, an agri-food expert in Halifax.

“Everything is trucked in to the province, to the region. So we're expecting transportation companies to basically apply some sort of a surcharge on some shipments unfortunately."

At Loaves and Fishes, a not-for-profit community kitchen in Sydney, N.S., general manager Marco Amati says rising grocery prices has meant a roughly 20 per cent increase in the number of clients.

“We're seeing that we're spending probably double what we used to. It's a tough situation, but we're here to feed people,” said Amati.

For some clients, getting meals at the community kitchen is the only way they can pay for things like rent and heat.

According to Wayne Miller, owner of Downtown Nutrition in Sydney, N.S., unprecedented milk prices have made it tough for pizza shops.

“As a small business and a restaurant, it's hard for us to pass on these costs to our customers,” said Miller.

“But the dairy producers are now raising costs to us. So we're kind of in a difficult predicament whether to raise prices or not."

Charlebois says he expects the cost of other grocery store items to rise as well, particularly foods found in the middle aisles.

With no relief in sight, Charlebois says clipping coupons could be the best way to save.

"Consult flyers, grocers are giving out a lot of coupons. Use them and abuse them. You'll save money.”

Charlebois says regular consultation of flyers alone can save the average consumer up to $500 a year.