Pain at the pumps: Sydney fuel shortage unrelated to recent oil spill
Paying the high price for gasoline wasn’t the ordeal on Monday in Sydney, N.S., the issue was finding it.
"It's been hectic. It's been very stressful," says the owner of Sydco Fuels Mike Pace.
Pace says he had to send his trucks off the island in order to fuel up.
"I have three trucks going up to Truro right now to get fuel, and Macgillivray’s fuels out of Antigonish called me this morning and offered their bulk plant and we will be going up there this afternoon," says Pace.
The shortages comes after about 600,000 litres of gasoline spilled after one of the tanks at the Imperial Oil Esso storage facility in Sydney was punctured on Friday.
"We were doing some project work at site and the piece of equipment, it was a loader, made contact unfortunately with the tank," says Keri Scobie, an Edmonton-based public and governmental affairs manager with Imperial Oil.
About 60 homes in Sydney's north end were evacuated.
Despite the large loss of fuel, Scobie says gas shortages in Cape Breton are not related.
"It's just of coincidental that the two things kind of happened at the same time. The Rogers communications network on Friday kind of led to some of that. There have also been some driver and truck shortages," she says.
On Monday, remediation work continued at the site and Scobie says no serious environmental or health impacts have been detected.
"We've been doing environmental monitoring and air quality testing since it happened and all signs there is that there are no health or safety concerns for the community," said Scobie.
It's unclear how long the Sydney facility will be closed, but for now, Pace says the consumer will be impacted.
"For the short term, it will spike prices a little bit. The longer it goes on, the longer you're going to pay a bit of a premium," he said.
