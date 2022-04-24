Pair facing charges after firearms found during traffic stop: Saint John police

Two people in their 30s are facing weapons charges after firearms and ammunition were found following a traffic stop, say Saint John Police.

Last Friday at around 2:43 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the Red Head Road area of the city as part of an investigation.

After searching the vehicle, police say a .22 calibre handgun, a .22 calibre rifle, and ammunition were seized.

Police say a 32-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man have been arrested for:

unauthorized possession of a firearm,

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

careless use of a firearm,

possession of a firearm in a vehicle,

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

The 35-year-old man has also been arrested for possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a substance believed to be cocaine, and probation violation.

Both accused were held in custody were set to before provincial court on April 23, 2022.