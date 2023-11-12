Pair of 98-year-old Second World War veterans highlight Saint John Remembrance Day celebrations
It wasn’t the capacity crowd that TD Station in Saint John, N.B., became accustom to during it’s Remembrance Day ceremony prior to the pandemic, but the crowds are returning to honour Canada’s veterans.
“This year it went up,” said Saint John Remembrance Day Committee chair Bernard Cormier, who notes over 4,000 people were in attendance, a bump of nearly 2,000 from 2022’s ceremony.
“Not back to 6,800 yet but it is so nice to see people coming back out again.”
The hour long ceremony was an emotional one, highlighted by a pair of 98-year-old Second World War veterans taking part.
Winnie Rice and Victor Burrill received the loudest of their multiple standing ovations while laying a wreath on behalf of the legion at a cenotaph on the arena floor.
Burrill served as a tail gunner in the Second World War, widely considered one of the most dangerous positions at the time. Despite the risks, Burrill always wanted to be in that role when he enlisted.
“I was only five-foot-six and so I fit into the tail turret so it worked out well,” Burrill recalls. “My pilot got a DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross), my navigator got a DFM (Distinguished Flying Medal), and I got back.”
The life expectancy for a tail gunner at the time was only five missions. Burrill completed nearly seven times that number for a total of 33 missions.
“Anybody that said he wasn’t afraid is a liar, you don’t get shot at without getting afraid,” says the 98-year-old. “I kind of re-live parts of it again, I mean I have told lots of stories through the years.”
As a veteran of one of the most famous wars in human history, being able to attend the ceremony each year is important for Burrill.
98-year old WWII veteran Victor Burrill lays his poppy on the cenotaph following the ceremony. (CTV/Avery MacRae)“He thinks about it for about five or six days straight ahead of time and thinks about how he is going to get here and how things are going to go,” says Victor’s daughter Rebecca Burrill.
Rebecca and her siblings, David Burrill and Lois Hunter, all attended the ceremony along with their father. They say over the years they have heard many stories about their dad as a tail gunner.
“Sometimes we have to drag them out of him,” jokes Hunter. “But every once in a while we find out something new so it’s been interesting.”
“Yeah the story grows a little bit over time, we get a little more details,” laughs his son David.
For Cormier, having the pair of near century-old veterans apart of the ceremony is extra special.
“These people make a special effort to never miss Remembrance Day at that is admirable,” Cormier praises. “It shows the kind of people that they were even when they were serving their country during the war.”
The ceremony also highlighted veterans, both retired and current, during a March of Honour.
“We dim the lights and it’s very dramatic but it’s powerful,” Cormier says of the practice that has been ongoing for nearly a decade now. “Remembrance Day has a solemn section to it, which is the Last Post and that sort of thing, but after that we want to try and reinforce the idea and the concept of remembrance.”
Wreaths laid in front of the cenotaph at TD Station in Saint John, N.B. (CTV/Avery MacRae)Cormier reminds residents that remembrance doesn’t end on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
“I want them to remember 365 days a year.” Cormier says.
He encourages residents to join their local legion, or consider enrolling their children in a cadets program if possible. He says the best way to honour the fallen is to simply be kind to one another.
“There is so much terrible wars and conflicts and fighting and protests and everything else in the world,” Cormier reminds residents. “Let’s just be kind to our neighbours.”
Click here for a photo gallery of the Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members have left Gaza
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt today.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Doctors Without Borders says it hasn't heard from colleagues in Gaza hospital since Saturday
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says it hasn’t heard from medical staff stationed in the Shifa hospital in Gaza since Saturday, when staff reported they were trapped amid fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces near the complex.
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Toronto
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Garbage strike to end after Whitby workers reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Town of Whitby and the union representing 300 full-time municipal workers, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
Police respond to reports of home explosion in Scarborough, search for potential occupant
A house reportedly exploded in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into 2 Saturday afternoon fires in Calgary
A couple of fires kept firefighters busy in Calgary Saturday.
-
Gunfire heard in northwest Calgary neighbourhood
Calgary police say two homes were caught in an early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary.
-
Twain dedicates song to road crew after most of them make it to Saddledome show following bus rollover
Shania Twain sang the praises of the prairies Saturday night at the Saddledome.
Montreal
-
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
-
Man arrested after woman's body found in the Eastern Townships
A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a woman in the Eastern Townships.
Edmonton
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Hyman scores 3 1st-period goals, Oilers snap 4-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Kraken
Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in Moose Factory death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have release the name of the victim in the ongoing death investigation being conducted in Moose Factory with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and are looking for video footage from the area between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
London
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone: Huron County OPP nab three stunt drivers
Three different drivers have had their licences suspended after OPP officers recently stopped them allegedly speeding in Huron County.
-
Women unite to make 'hats and mats' for those in need
It’s a hive of activity at St. George’s Anglican Church in Goderich, Ont. as the Goderich Community Hats and Mats Group get down to the business of making hats, mittens, and milk bag mats for the needy in their community and around the world.
Winnipeg
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
RCMP continue search for missing man
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for a missing man from the RM of Oakview.
-
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital rejected Israel's claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate Sunday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian rally marches through downtown Ottawa on Sunday
A large crowd gathered on Parliament Hill and marched through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, calling on the federal government to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ottawa driver observed going 98 km/h over speed limit facing stunt driving, impaired charges
Ottawa police say a driver observed travelling 98 km/h over the speed limit near Carleton University is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.
-
Court rules Ottawa police will not get paid holiday to mourn the Queen
Ottawa police officers and civilian staff will not receive holiday pay in recognition of the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, an Ontario court has ruled.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
-
Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say
A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
Vancouver
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
-
Injectable HIV drug less accessible to patients in B.C. than other provinces: doctor
British Columbians with HIV have less access to an injectable drug compared to patients elsewhere in the country who can get a shot every two months instead of taking a daily pill, says an infectious diseases specialist.
-
Mortgage broker's negligence cost homebuyers $5K, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. mortgage broker was negligent when attempting to secure a mortgage for two people looking to buy a property with a mobile home on it, and that negligence resulted in the buyers having to pay an extra $5,000, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Regina
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Vancouver Island
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
-
Injectable HIV drug less accessible to patients in B.C. than other provinces: doctor
British Columbians with HIV have less access to an injectable drug compared to patients elsewhere in the country who can get a shot every two months instead of taking a daily pill, says an infectious diseases specialist.
-
Mortgage broker's negligence cost homebuyers $5K, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. mortgage broker was negligent when attempting to secure a mortgage for two people looking to buy a property with a mobile home on it, and that negligence resulted in the buyers having to pay an extra $5,000, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.