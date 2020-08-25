FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick election campaign looks and sounds much different than the one two years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced politicians vying for votes to think outside of the box.

Some traditional campaign tactics are considered unsafe this time around, including one that considered a politician's rite of passage: door knocking.

Green Party leader David Coon says they may have to rely on even older traditions this election.

"Some of the campaigning will be very creative and will be a throwback to days gone by," Coon said. "Candidates will show up in an area in the back of a pickup truck or a wagon, lots of green on it around it, a fiddle player, for me maybe a bagpiper."

Each party has its own safety measures-

The Green Party leader says door-knocking is allowed, with precautions: masks, hand sanitizer, and keeping six feet from the door.

But unlike two years ago, the Green Party isn't insisting candidates go door to door -- and neither are the Liberals.

"Keeping that large distance between me and the home resident. I leave it to them. I know some of our candidates are not comfortable with door to door," says Liberal leader Kevin Vickers.

He says with his bus now decorated in red, he's also finding people are approaching him when they want to.

Fredericton North candidate Stephen Horsman is choosing not to go door-to-door.

"Do I miss it? It's just a different way, and we always have to look at different ways to improve," Horsman said. "We have an RV that's going to be wrapped, we're going to be going around the neighbourhood, and we are going to walk the neighbourhood and if I see someone out in their driveway."

The Progressive Conservatives are not allowing it.

"We are not doing door knocking and we are not leaving pamphlets at people's doors," said Blaine Higgs. "We said it's a different election. We said we're going to be managing this within COVID because that's where we are."

The People's Alliance leader is just choosing to take a different route.

"I'm not doing any door knocking," Kris Austin.

He's doing coffee shop visits, phone calls, and social media marketing.

Austin says the party is also leaving it up to their candidates.

"We strongly told them to use extreme discretion," Austin said. "Be very respectful, always wear a mask when you go to the door, when you feel like your local area would prefer not to have that, maybe it's best not to do that."

The NDP also are allowing door knocking so long as those safety measures are in place.

It's a different type of campaign, mixing old traditions -- and new ones -- while vying for votes.