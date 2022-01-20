Pandemic push: Organizers hoping popular hockey tournament in Cape Breton won't be put on ice

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

Organizers of the annual Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament held in Glace Bay, N.S. say it's been a struggle trying to make this year's event take place.

“It's been the most stressful of the 33 years I’ve been involved,” said Richie Warren, tournament chair.

The hockey tournament is currently scheduled to go ahead, as long as COVID-19 restrictions allow.

The Vince Ryan hockey tournament was one of the first events to announce its return for 2022.

“We are hearing from the teams that they wanted to come down and play hockey and have their usual good time,” said Warren.

As of Thursday, teams are registered for the annual event, including half-a-dozen first timers.

Tournaments of any kind are not permitted to take place in Nova Scotia right now, a restriction that remains in effect until at least Jan. 3.

But hotels in the area are still seeing bookings increase.

“We are seeing some bookings for the Vince Ryan. Right now, we're at 123 room nights. Normally we sit around 150 for the Vince Ryan, so we're on pace,” said George Long, employee at Cambridge Suites.

The tournament is one of the largest adult hockey tournaments in North America, attracting nearly 100 teams from Canada and internationally.

It's also an event that the tourism industry is relying on to kick start their 2022 season.

“It's a signature event that is really going to be key to helping us get there to bring some business to many of our tourism operators throughout the area. So, it's vitally important for us,” said Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton.

Warren says if the event is cancelled, it could mean the end of the tournament all together because of financial commitments.

“We have no control over it. We have to wait it out,” he said.

The tournament is scheduled to begin March 17.