HALIFAX -- Zac’s Warriors is a team of friends, family, and community members who are determined to fulfil the “life list” of an 11-year-old boy who is fighting cancer.

Monday, the group helped Zac check another item off his list.

Zac Connolly is making a point to live every moment to the fullest, despite battling liver cancer.

The No. 1 item on Zac’s life list was a pug puppy, which he has aptly named Joy.

“He’s having fun with his pug,” says Jack Connolly, Zac’s cousin.

“His puppy is really cute and kissy and cuddly, so I think that’s making him happy.”

Another item on Zac’s list was seeing friends and family. However, due to physical-distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, that request was more complicated than usual.

Zac’s Warriors planned a parade of people to drive by his grandmother's home in Lower Sackville, N.S. so he could see his loved ones, while maintaining physical distance.

“We got the news a couple of weeks ago about Zac’s chemo treatment not working out ... my son is actually a school friend of Zac’s. We decided together that the best idea during this COVID time would be to do a surprise parade," says parade organizer Paige MacKey.

"I was thinking, 10, 15 people and it turned into hundreds of people.”

Zac’s cousin, Emma Connolly, says the parade was made up of loved ones, as well as strangers.

11-year-old Zac Connolly waves to the hundreds of people who took part in a parade for him today. Zac has cancer and recently created a "life list" of important things. Seeing family and friends was high on that list and the community responded. Details coming up on @CTV_Liveat5 pic.twitter.com/dXz4uVSpvr — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) May 4, 2020

“Some of them know him, some of them don’t. Some of them are friends, some are just community members that want to put a smile on a little boy’s face,” says Connolly.

“I’m happy how many people are here and I think it is going to be a really good day for him,” says Jack Connolly.

Zac’s grandmother, Netti Connolly, says she was overwhelmed with love.

“I’ve never seen so much support for one child,” she says.

“It doesn’t matter how much pain he is in, or what he is going through, if you ask him, he’ll smile at you. I hope he takes away the fact that he is loved and that he’s made such an impact on so many people. He’ll never be forgotten for that.”