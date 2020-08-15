HALIFAX -- On Saturday, a massive and emotional parade took place in Nova Scotia to honour the lives of two victims of the province's mass shooting. With a distance of over 60 kilometres, family of the victims say they are overwhelmed by the incredible show of support.

The parade, honouring Peter and Joy Bond, who were killed in Portapique, N.S., saw many motorists arriving in Chester in cars, trucks, as well as motorcycles.

Chester is home to the Bond family; with their roots running deep in the community, their deaths have left residents devastated.

"This has hit me more than anything in my life," said parade participant Al Huskins. "I just want to give support."

Harry Bond organized the 60-km parade – which began in Chester and ended in Peggy's Cove – in memory of his parents. Bond says the route's destination holds special significance for his family.

"My mother loved lighthouses," said Bond, who also notes the inclusion of trucks in the journey is in honour of his father, a retired truck driver.

Bond says seeing the size of the gathering left him nearly speechless.

"It is a very emotional day. It's a good day," said Bond. "It is helping; it's got my spirits up some."

Bond's uncle and Joy's brother, Bradley Monks, attended the parade hoping the ride would assist in his healing process.

"It is gonna take time," said Monks. "It is senseless, and [I] can't understand what happened. There will probably never be an answer to this whole thing – it's just overwhelming."

With the parade lasting nearly an hour and featuring a massive lineup of vehicles, participants say they know the deceased couple would be proud.

"They would be so overwhelmed," said parade participant, Marilyn Publicover.

Bond says he is disappointed Nova Scotia RCMP did not take part in the parade; however, he notes his family can feel the support from across the province.

"You look around and see how many Blue Nosers we have here – it's family," said Bond.

Bond says family and communities should always come together during times of tragedy and sorrow – when they need each other the most.