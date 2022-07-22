Heat warning remains in place across most of the Maritimes
With emergency departments across the Maritimes under extreme pressure from high patient volumes and staffing shortages, health experts are warning the public to stay cool and safe during the ongoing heat wave.
A heat warning is in place for Nova Scotia and most of the Maritimes, as a stretch of hot weather and high humidity is set to continue over the next few days.
Paramedics are offering some tips on how to stay safe during the heat wave, to ensure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.
“There are a bunch of different ways to stay cool, but first and foremost is to remove yourself from direct sunlight,” says Jay Walker, a paramedic and emergency preparedness and special operations manager with EHS.
“If you are doing work outside, try to minimize your exposure to the sun and take frequent breaks, and lastly, make sure you drink lots of water throughout your day.”
Melody Holland found some refuge from the rays while strolling through the Public Gardens Friday.
“I find the humidity is worse than the hot sun,” said Holland. “The public gardens are really cool in there because you get the shade from the big trees.”
“I love the heat,” said Julie Howe, who sitting in the shade outside the Halifax Central Library. “The hotter the better.”
Heat waves like this can put pressure on the health care system. Emergency departments in the region are already dealing with capacity and staffing issues.
But if you need help, you are always directed to seek medical care and contact paramedics. There is a list of heat-related illnesses, that range from dehydration to heat stroke which is a medical emergency.
“At some point, your body stops compensating and you turn into a heat stroke situation which is very serious and paramedics should be called,” said Walker.
“That is when you stop sweating and you don’t feel hot anymore and you have an altered type of consciousness or altered mental status.”
The public library has always been a place to find some comfort from the heat.
At the Halifax Central Library, they’ve just opened a new outdoor space to provide some shade and some summer programming.
On Friday, they were handing out ice-cold freezies while offering children a chance to blow some bubbles in the new outdoor space.
“We don’t do this every day but today we do have some freezies to hand out and sometimes we will, of course, have some water and sunscreen as well,” said Shelby Kennedy, an events and programming coordinator with the library.
“Just to keep people refreshed but of course, the indoor area is also beautiful and air-conditioned.”
As the heat warning continues, Walker reminds us to be neighbourly and check in with individuals who are at greater risk, like the elderly and vulnerable populations.
