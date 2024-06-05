Parents can be more hands-on with pre-term babies with new program at Charlottetown hospital

A new program at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Charlottetown will allow parents be more involved in their pre-term baby's care while in hospital.

The program called Merge was launched at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). It's a family-integrated health-care model and a new standard of care in NICUs across the country, according to a news release from the Prince Edward Island government Wednesday.

The province's release says, on average, 300 newborns are admitted to the QEH NICU each year.

With the support and guidance of health-care professionals, parents are now able to be actively involved in caring for their baby while in the NICU so they develop the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to make the transition to home easier.

"Through this program we are helping to make parents part of the health-care team while they are learning to care for their pre-term baby," said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the news release.

Under the new model, NICU staff and other health-care providers have been trained to welcome families as active members of their baby's care team while in hospital.

For families, this means:

learning to change their baby’s diapers, take their temperature, feed them and other tasks

participating in bedside rounds with their baby’s health-care team

documenting their baby’s progress each day in a journal as well as questions and other information they have for the NICU team

“The introduction of Merge™ into our practice has been transformative from the very beginning. We have always had great success engaging parents; however, this program elevates collaboration with parents to new heights,” said Julie Fitzpatrick-Hopkin, clinical social worker at the QEH NICU.

“Families are able to openly engage with our team in a different way, introducing their babies, sharing about their babies’ successes and their worries in a setting that can be otherwise intimidating. We saw parents’ confidence and engagement soar, even in the first few days. Our team is no longer ‘doing for’ our babies and families, we have transitioned to ‘doing with’ them.”

For newborns, the benefits of having their parents involved in their care early strengthens the bond with their parents, supports health brain development, stabilizes their overall health, and has led to a shorter length of stay in hospital and fewer visits to hospital.

