Parents can be more hands-on with pre-term babies with new program at Charlottetown hospital
A new program at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Charlottetown will allow parents be more involved in their pre-term baby's care while in hospital.
The program called Merge was launched at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). It's a family-integrated health-care model and a new standard of care in NICUs across the country, according to a news release from the Prince Edward Island government Wednesday.
The province's release says, on average, 300 newborns are admitted to the QEH NICU each year.
With the support and guidance of health-care professionals, parents are now able to be actively involved in caring for their baby while in the NICU so they develop the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to make the transition to home easier.
"Through this program we are helping to make parents part of the health-care team while they are learning to care for their pre-term baby," said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the news release.
Under the new model, NICU staff and other health-care providers have been trained to welcome families as active members of their baby's care team while in hospital.
For families, this means:
- learning to change their baby’s diapers, take their temperature, feed them and other tasks
- participating in bedside rounds with their baby’s health-care team
- documenting their baby’s progress each day in a journal as well as questions and other information they have for the NICU team
“The introduction of Merge™ into our practice has been transformative from the very beginning. We have always had great success engaging parents; however, this program elevates collaboration with parents to new heights,” said Julie Fitzpatrick-Hopkin, clinical social worker at the QEH NICU.
“Families are able to openly engage with our team in a different way, introducing their babies, sharing about their babies’ successes and their worries in a setting that can be otherwise intimidating. We saw parents’ confidence and engagement soar, even in the first few days. Our team is no longer ‘doing for’ our babies and families, we have transitioned to ‘doing with’ them.”
For newborns, the benefits of having their parents involved in their care early strengthens the bond with their parents, supports health brain development, stabilizes their overall health, and has led to a shorter length of stay in hospital and fewer visits to hospital.
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
BREAKING Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
As Nova Scotians rebuild following wildfires, they also brace for property tax increase
In the Tantallon area of suburban Halifax, the wildfires of May and June in 2023 destroyed 200 buildings and 151 homes, and caused a massive evacuation for 16,000 people.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
