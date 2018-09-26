

A Cape Breton high school teacher is free on bail, two days after being arrested on sex-related charges involving a former student.

Some parents are upset about how they first learned about the allegations.

It's a message no parent wants to receive and one Lisa Bond describes as terrifying.

This is what she read on her mobile phone late yesterday afternoon:

“‘We were advised that an employee of Memorial High is the subject of criminal charges. We want to inform you the employee is not at work,’” Bond said. “We had no idea what the charges were, who has been in contact with our kids, nothing.”

But Bond says she is now well aware of the situation. Lawrence Summerell, 51, a teacher at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, was arrested Monday on five sex-related charges involving a former student.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January and June of last year.

Joel Pink of Halifax is Summerell's lawyer

“The Crown presented the conditions to me. I went over them with my client and he's agreed to the terms,” said Pink.

The terms include having no contact with the complainant or anyone under the age of 18 and to not use a computer or any other electronic device which can access the internet.

"I think the appropriate steps have been taken,” said Crown Attorney Steve Melnick. “Charges have been laid, terms dealt with. The school board is looking after it from what I understand. So I don't think there's any concern to parents at this point.”

But it's little comfort for Bond, whose son is a Grade 9 student at the school.

“The charges are very, very serious and it's frightening for a parent to send their kid into an environment not knowing what type of people are going to be with them,” she said.

Summerell was placed on administrative leave from his position at Memorial High School. He's due back in court Oct. 3.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.