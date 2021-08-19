MONCTON, N.B. -- With much uncertainty going into the school year, some parents in New Brunswick aren't sure what to expect going into September.

Since the province currently has no COVID-19 restrictions in place and cases climbing, many are anxiously awaiting a plan.

"It's three weeks out and we just don't know," said Kate Doyle, from Moncton, N.B.

Doyle's 8-year-old daughter is heading back to the classroom next month. Doyle said it's been uncomfortable not knowing what to expect since not everyone is vaccinated.

"I want to set her up for success on that first day. I want her to go into school feeling good about what's going to happen this year," said Doyle.

"Will they be wearing masks? And what is the bus situation? All those things. We just don't know."

While the province hasn't released a back-to-school plan yet, Premier Blaine Higgs told CTV News on Wednesday that the back-to-school plan will be released on Friday.

But with no mandatory vaccination order or restrictions in New Brunswick, some parents feel that things are out of their control this year.

Teri McMackin, a mother of two in Petitcodiac, N.B. said, "I just worry that it's not enough to notice and we really should've known about this last month."

With currently over 100 cases in New Brunswick, infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett says people should continue to get vaccinated to protect those that can't.

"The best way to protect unvaccinated kids going back to school is to keep community rates really low," said Barrett.

As of Wednesday, the province has not said if they will reintroduce restrictions due to a rise in cases.

Liberal opposition leader Roger Melanson released a statement on Wednesday calling on the provincial government to provide an update to the public soon.

"Children will soon be returning to the classroom, students will be going back to universities and the flu season is fast approaching, there needs to be a plan in place to keep New Brunswickers safe."

With a rise in variants, parents are prepared for things to change as the school year progresses.

"At this point we should have a plan A or plan B."