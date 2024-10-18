ATLANTIC
    Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school

    A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation. 

    "It went above and beyond what should be taught in the classroom," said Hollie Riggs, a parent with children at the school. 

    The presentation focused on sexual identity, gender diversity, and relationships – all part of the curriculum.

    Riggs said she first learned the presentation happened on social media Thursday evening and decided to pull her child out of class.

    "I wanted to have to avoid them having that conversation with their peers after school, to avoid that communication, so I can have it at home," Riggs said. 

    Some parents learned from their children that the presenter shared their social media account Riggs said, which allegedly included content intended for an older audience.

    "It was the fact that how much of it was discussed and what the kids had access to after the meeting," said Riggs. 

    In a statement to CTV News the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) confirmed that there was a presentation for grade 9 students and that a representative from the Youth Project was talking to them.

    "One of the presenters shared their personal social media details, which prompted some of the students to view content that is intended for an adult audience," the statement said. 

    Letter received by parents from the administration of Oyster Pond Academy.

    Riggs said she was upset that students who wanted to opt out were not allowed.

    "When I asked him about it, he said, 'mom I didn't want to be there, but they weren't letting us leave,'” said Riggs.

    "My son came home from school yesterday. He was telling me about the interactions he had with the influencer," said Greg Austin, another parent whose son attends the school. "Mostly for me as a parent, we had no idea that anybody was coming to talk to our kids." 

    Austin said his son didn’t feel good about the presentation.

    "He could see people were not comfortable and that other people asked to leave, and they weren't allowed to,” said Austin. “There wasn't any other option."

    After hearing parents concerns the school administrators sent an email telling parents that they are required to follow the Inclusive Education Policy and health curriculum and that if parents have concerns about provincial policies it is a matter to address with their MLA rather than the school.

    "Where does it say this is going to happen in the curriculum? I would have made it a point to at least prep my children for what they might be about to see,” said Austin

    One parent told CTV News that they had no issues with the presentation and said their child, who is navigating gender identity challenges, found the talk helpful. The said they hope these conversations continue to take place in schools. 

    HRCE said administrators visited the grade 9 class Friday to discuss what happened and explain that the personal social media account should not have been shared.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

