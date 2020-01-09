PICTOU, N.S. -- There was so much snow in Pictou County on Thursday that even snow plow operators had to take their time clearing roads.

Many businesses in the area delayed opening, but for students classes were on and schools were open despite all the snow still to be cleared.

"When I woke up this morning and heard schools were open, I could not believe it," said parent Donna MacIntyre.

Chignecto Central Regional Centre For Education was bombarded with comments on their Facebook page as many parents unhappy with their decision to open Thursday.

One parent took a picture of her fiancé walking her children to school on the street, meanwhile her place of work delayed opening.

MacIntyre decided to keep her kids home.

"So you had parents today walking in 60 centimetres (of snow), dragging their kids down the road to get them to school," MacIntyre said. "The school board should have taken that off the parents and said we're closing it down, it's just not safe."

Jennifer Rodgers of the Chignecto Central Regional Centre For Education said it was a "difficult decision."

"We realize that there were some localized areas that proved to be very challenging," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says the decision to either stay open or closed is made by 6:30 a.m.

"At the end of the day, parents make the last decision on whether they feel it's safe for the student to get to school," Rodgers said.

Rodgers did say that attendance was down across Pictou County on Thursday.

In other parts of the region schools were open, but many were still cleaning up.

In Sydney, the second storm in as many days had people once again digging out.

The focus right now for the municipality is to clear all sidewalks -- and then tackle the large amount of snow in the downtown core.

The plan is to bring in heavy machinery to remove it.

"Snow is adding up everywhere," said Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokeswoman Jillian Moore. "But especially in our downtown area where there's a lot of parking, so we're looking at options for getting some of that snow out of there usually with our snow blowers and trucks."