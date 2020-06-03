DIEPPE, N.B. -- Graduation ceremonies are taking on a new look for high school seniors this year. Some will be on line only or held in very small groups. Others won't happen at all.

New Brunswick is permitting some ceremonies, with social distancing. But there's not much time to put it all together.

Grade 12 student Jasmin Tardif had high hopes for his senior year in high school.

"I thought it was going to be full of activities, fun, getting ready for university," Tardif said.

That’s not the case. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Tardif won’t be tossing his cap with friends he has been going to school with most of his life.

"It’s definitely something that I was looking forward to so having the big ceremony with my friends and saying goodbye to the teachers," Tardif said.

It’s the first big event in life.

Photographer Daniel St. Louis is typically snapping a lot of grad photos this time of year. He says business has picked up a little bit lately with graduation plans becoming clearer but he says he’s not sensing the same type of excitement from his clients.

The plan for the graduation ceremony at Fredericton high school was released to parents Tuesday. The event is traditionally held at the Aitken Centre, but this year students and parents can expect a drive-thru graduation.

Parents will drop their son or daughter off, the students will go on the stage, mom and dad can take a picture from the car window, the student will get back in the car and they will drive off.

"Everyone’s hearts are in the right place, so I think if we all work together, which we will, the grad ceremony will be successful," said Fredericton High School principal Shane Thomas.

At least, as successful as it can be.

As for Tardif, his mother Monique plans to do her best to create a memorable celebration of her son's accomplishment.

"Hopefully we’re going to be able to do a little something for them," said Monique Savoie. "I mean, it’s important to have that closure. They’ve been working so hard for that so we will do our best."

That’s all anyone can do.