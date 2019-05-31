Have you ever wondered how much your city makes off of the 75 cents you throw into a parking meter every other day?

Or from the parking tickets you’ve paid, because you couldn’t find any change?

It’s not a small amount, but in many cases, the amount is actually decreasing.

Halifax, Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton shared their earnings from parking meters and fines over the last three years with CTV News.

In Halifax, the city collected $2.6 million from parking meters in 2016 – that dropped to $2.4 million in 2017 and 2018.

But the city made more from parking fines:

$3.88 million in 2016

$2.79 million in 2017

$2.56 million in 2018

The much smaller city of Fredericton collected over $740,000 from parking meters in 2016 – that decreased to $711,000 in 2017 and $643,000 last year.

The city makes half as much in parking tickets:

$301,473 in 2016

$304,979 in 2017

$299,495 in 2018

A larger city, Saint John collected a little over $1 million from parking meters in 2016, $1.11 million in 2017 and $1.13 million in 2018.

But the Port City made far less from parking tickets:

$263,534 in 2016

$365,286 in 2017

$315,075 in 2018

Finally, Moncton collected over $875, 507 from parking meters in 2016, $886,675 in 2017 and $854,360 in 2018.

Similar to Saint John, the Hub City made less from parking tickets:

$317,823 in 2016

$289,234 in 2017

$234,300 in 2018

There’s a made-in-the-Maritimes parking player that likely had an effect on these numbers. HotSpot Parking started in Fredericton almost seven years ago, but has since expanded to several municipalities across Atlantic Canada.

It’s an app that allows people to pay for parking using their phone. Almost 100,000 users in Atlantic Canada use the app.

The company’s CEO, Phillip Curley, says he believes HotSpot has helped in decreasing the number of tickets handed out to drivers.

“Parking tickets are a failure of the system, either with the person to comply, or the system is too complex and causes confusion resulting in a parking ticket,” he says.

“I’m happy to see that tickets have decreased pretty much in direct relation to user adoption.”

Fredericton’s manager of transit and parking services, Meredith Gilbert, says the city is in a draft review stage of a parking master plan – that could see rates go up on downtown meters.

But she says it stems from Fredericton’s growing downtown, not that the city wants to make more money.

“We’re pricing in different areas of the downtown, potentially, to help influence the way people use parking,” Gilbert said.

“Somebody may be coming to look for a space that would be parking for the day, maybe they’re an employee downtown. We’re trying to price things so that they would be encouraged to use our off-street parking in our parking garages.

“Somebody coming to have a cup of coffee or grab something at a local store would be able to park closer to where their destination is, but those spaces may be priced a little bit higher than the other areas.”

A little insight into plans for your pocket change.