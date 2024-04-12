Parking ticket scam circulating: Charlottetown police

The Charlottetown Police Services is warning the public of a text scam where a message is sent indicating a parking citation has been issued either within the city or from another city, and the victim should follow a Charlottetown self-serve portal to make payment.

In a news release, the police said it is important to note “the city will never text residents to ask directly for financial payments.”

If you’ve received this text message or a similar one, police encourage people to follow these tips:

Do not reply or click on any links, simply delete the message and block the number.

If you have replied and have provided personal information or sent payment, please call your local police non-emergency line.

Police encourage people to call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information on protecting yourself from a potential phishing scam.

Police encourage people to call them at (902) 629-4172.