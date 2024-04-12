ATLANTIC
    • Parking ticket scam circulating: Charlottetown police

    This is an example of the text message currently circulating which says a parking citation has been issued in Charlottetown or from another city. Charlottetown Police Services are advising the public not to open any links if you receive the message. (Courtesy: Charlottetown Police Services) This is an example of the text message currently circulating which says a parking citation has been issued in Charlottetown or from another city. Charlottetown Police Services are advising the public not to open any links if you receive the message. (Courtesy: Charlottetown Police Services)
    The Charlottetown Police Services is warning the public of a text scam where a message is sent indicating a parking citation has been issued either within the city or from another city, and the victim should follow a Charlottetown self-serve portal to make payment.

    In a news release, the police said it is important to note “the city will never text residents to ask directly for financial payments.”

    If you’ve received this text message or a similar one, police encourage people to follow these tips:

    • Do not reply or click on any links, simply delete the message and block the number.
    • If you have replied and have provided personal information or sent payment, please call your local police non-emergency line.

    Police encourage people to call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information on protecting yourself from a potential phishing scam.

    Police encourage people to call them at (902) 629-4172.

