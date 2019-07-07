

CTV Atlantic





Parks Canada released a warning to beachgoers in Prince Edward Island’s National park, stating the surf conditions are considered dangerous on Sunday.

In the news statement, Parks Canada said the conditions were favourable for the formation of rip currents.

Rip currents are a hazard on P.E.I. beaches and form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves, and the beach.

Lifeguards at the beaches were warning visitors to stay out of the water on Sunday to avoid any dangers.