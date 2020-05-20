FREDERICTON -- The Parole Board of Canada has denied a request from the former president of the Saint John chapter of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club to move out of a community correctional centre, despite his concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Thomas Foley is serving a 10-year sentence for manslaughter in the shooting death of Michael Schimpf in Saint John in July 2012.

Foley was released from prison last year on statutory release, but the parole board imposed a residency condition.

In a decision dated May 8, the board says it is aware of Foley's concerns about being exposed to COVID-19, but measures have been taken within the centre to limit contact among the residents.

The board says Foley has a lengthy criminal record, and his own decision to remain a member of the Bacchus club "creates a myriad of high-risk situations."

"There are factors linked to your case that, from the board's perspective, are concerning and aggravating to your risk to reoffend as that are indicative of longstanding criminal behaviours and attitudes," the board wrote.

It says the most concerning of the factors is Foley's prominent role within a "security threat group."

"The concern is further aggravated by the fact that you remain openly loyal to this group and its members."

A 2018 court decision deemed the club to be a criminal organization with "a reputation for violence."

The board said the decision to impose residency on the statutory release reflects the serious and violent nature of Foley's offence and close ties with "criminalized individuals and values."

The board said Foley alleged Schimpf had thrown rocks at a tattoo shop he owned, and on another occasion threw rocks towards Foley and broke windows.

It said Foley reported the incidents to police, but was not happy with the response so he got an illegal and untraceable gun. The following day, an argument ensued and Schimpf was shot and killed.

Foley claimed he only meant to scare the victim.

Foley must abide by a list of conditions including not to consume alcohol, avoid people involved in criminal activity, stay away from the victim's family, and reside at a community correctional centre until his warrant expiry date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.