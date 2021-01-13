The Parole Board of Canada has started a hearing to consider the supervised release of serial killer Allan Legere.

Residents of New Brunswick's Miramichi region and local politicians have already written to the board urging it to refuse any form of parole for Legere, saying he may still pose a threat.

The convicted murderer, rapist and arsonist, who will turn 73 in February, escaped from custody on May 3, 1989 and carried out four brutal murders, several arsons and a sexual assault in the Miramichi before being recaptured on Nov. 24 that year.

According to the board, Legere has been eligible for day parole since November 2012 and for full parole since November 2015.

Legere, who was dubbed "the Monster of the Miramichi," has received a life sentence, and he can be refused parole by the board and has no mandatory release date.

The initial stage of the hearing, in which a parole board review officer explains the procedure to Legere, required almost 45 minutes, as Legere questioned why he hadn't received information about his case sooner.

