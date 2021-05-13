HALIFAX -- The joint federal/provincial inquiry into the April 2020 tragedy in Nova Scotia will make its first public presentation Thursday.

The Mass Casualty Commission is tasked with examining the events leading up to and including April 18 and 19, 2020, during which a gunman killed 22 people in over a 13 hour rampage that encompassed a number of Nova Scotia communities.

In March, the Commission issued a call for applications from individuals and groups with direct interest in the subjects being examined by the inquiry. Those groups would be in addition to directly affected parties, such as the families of the victims.

In a news release, the Commission says it received 60 applications for participation. The Commission will release its decision on which ones will be included in the process during an online streaming event at 11 AM ADT today.

