Parts of N.S. expecting to see up to 30cm of snow

Halifax is expecting to see between 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. However, Western Nova Scotia is expecting to withstand the worst of the weather system, with some areas expecting up to 30 centimeters.

“A low pressure system moves from Cape Cod to the south and east of Nova Scotia to the western parts of the province along with some blowing snow,” said CTV News Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

“Areas of the south shore to pick up the most snow. Mostly Lunenburg, down through Yarmouth County. For some areas, winter storm warning have been issued fairly widespread. There might be a few spots that get up between 20 to 30 centimeters of snow,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said this will not be a storm that will cause power outages.

Throughout the day, skies were mostly grey as the weather system was slow moving.

A number of communities were prepared for flurries around noon, but little to nothing showed up by late afternoon.

Despite this, in anticipation of the storm, a steady stream of city workers prepared for a long night due to the approaching snow storm.

Snow removal equipment in Halifax is pictured here.

Layers of salt have already been laid in some areas.

Some people filled up their gas tanks and stocked up on groceries.

“I am just taking precautions,” said Mohamad Elesh, who was returning home after picking up a few grocery items from a nearby store. “I don’t know what it will be like tomorrow so I decided to buy some groceries.”

He said he is hoping the snow storm will not impact roads too much. “I don’t drive so I take the bus. I’m hoping it won’t be so bad tomorrow.”

