Parts of N.S. expecting to see up to 30cm of snow
Halifax is expecting to see between 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. However, Western Nova Scotia is expecting to withstand the worst of the weather system, with some areas expecting up to 30 centimeters.
“A low pressure system moves from Cape Cod to the south and east of Nova Scotia to the western parts of the province along with some blowing snow,” said CTV News Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.
“Areas of the south shore to pick up the most snow. Mostly Lunenburg, down through Yarmouth County. For some areas, winter storm warning have been issued fairly widespread. There might be a few spots that get up between 20 to 30 centimeters of snow,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell said this will not be a storm that will cause power outages.
Throughout the day, skies were mostly grey as the weather system was slow moving.
A number of communities were prepared for flurries around noon, but little to nothing showed up by late afternoon.
Despite this, in anticipation of the storm, a steady stream of city workers prepared for a long night due to the approaching snow storm.
Snow removal equipment in Halifax is pictured here.
Layers of salt have already been laid in some areas.
Some people filled up their gas tanks and stocked up on groceries.
“I am just taking precautions,” said Mohamad Elesh, who was returning home after picking up a few grocery items from a nearby store. “I don’t know what it will be like tomorrow so I decided to buy some groceries.”
He said he is hoping the snow storm will not impact roads too much. “I don’t drive so I take the bus. I’m hoping it won’t be so bad tomorrow.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Elephant populations are stable, but more connected protected areas are needed for long-term sustainability: study
The number of African savannah elephants is no longer dwindling on the continent, but in order to achieve long-term stability it’s important to establish more connected protected areas, according to a new study.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Winter storms dump snow on both U.S. coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
A major winter storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday, sending residents scurrying for their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn't happen again.
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
Toronto
-
Investigation continues into Thornhill fire that left 2 dead
Officials continue to investigate a basement house fire that left two people dead in Thornhill Saturday evening, saying that it is unclear if the building’s smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident.
-
Police believe man found dead in North York apartment was murdered
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating what they say is the city’s third homicide of the year.
-
TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know
Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines. Here's what to expect starting Sunday.
Calgary
-
1 dead as RCMP locate missing helicopter in Glacier National Park
A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night is missing, and RCMP say it has potentially crashed somewhere in British Columbia.
-
No afternoon delight for Calgary as Flames lose to Blackhawks 4-3
The Calgary Flames suffered a lost weekend, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Blackhawks in Chicago Sunday afternoon.
-
Winter returns to Calgary with snow and plunging temperatures
After a long mild stretch, winter returned to Calgary Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads
Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.
-
Quebec's 'common front' public sector unions will vote on new contract
The 420,000 workers who are part of the Common Front in the public sector will be asked to vote on an agreement in principle in the coming weeks.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, January 7, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six with anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen for Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton encampments dismantled as extreme cold approaches
The City of Edmonton and police dismantled another two encampments downtown, despite extreme cold expected to settle over the city in the upcoming week.
-
Hyman hat trick lifts surging Oilers past Senators 3-1
Zach Hyman is well on pace for another career year with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Local business commissions artwork celebrating Albertans' 'journey of struggle'
A Sherwood Park business has added some supersized artwork to show its appreciation for others.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ottawa residents face multiple drug, weapon charges in northern Ont.
Two 23-year-olds from Ottawa are facing a variety of charges – including drug trafficking and weapon offences – following incidents last week in the Town of Echo Bay, Ont.
-
Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury
Organizations in Greater Sudbury that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing an extreme cold alert Sunday.
-
Big expectations for Sudbury in 2024 as far as film is concerned
Hollywood strikes have been solved and industry experts say it’s full-steam ahead for Sudbury and northern Ontario filming in 2024.
London
-
Girls at Silver Stick tournament in Sarnia, Ont. 'inspired' by PWHL
Fifty-nine girls’ teams playing for Silver Stick supremacy
-
London senior loses nearly $60K to phone scam
Kim Stevens, an older adult living on a small pension in London, lost nearly $60,000 to a convincing phone scam
-
Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Oxford County
A boil water advisory has been lifted after bacteria was discovered in Oxford County
Winnipeg
-
City warns residents to stay warm during upcoming cold snap
The City of Winnipeg is warning residents to take care and stay warm this week as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels across southern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.
-
'Learn to Winter' free programming now on at The Forks
Winnipeg's favourite meeting place is declaring winter officially here and offering special free activities to celebrate its snow and ice-covered spaces.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend
A blanket of snow covered Ottawa on Sunday, and more is on the way as the city experiences its first big snowfall of 2024.
-
Fresh snowfall drawing people out for winter activities
The first significant snowfall of 2024 brought winter fans in Ottawa out to play on Sunday.
-
OPP respond to collisions amid poor weather on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was seriously hurt Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., but the crash caused some brief delays.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
-
Parents weigh in on giving consent for children changing names or pronouns at school
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
Vancouver
-
Snow, rain and wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
After a milder-than-normal start to the season, parts of B.C. will get a blast of winter this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Forever home for Fish: Dog found starving in B.C. forest gets adopted
A dog that was found emaciated in B.C.’s North Okanagan last summer has found a forever home, the BC SPCA announced.
-
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
Regina
-
Parents weigh in on giving consent for children changing names or pronouns at school
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Pats break 7 game losing streak with OT win against Victoria
A Zackary Shantz overtime goal saw the Pats beat the Victoria Royals 2-1 – finally snapping the Pats' recent losing streak.
Vancouver Island
-
Snow, rain and wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
After a milder-than-normal start to the season, parts of B.C. will get a blast of winter this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
-
U.S. officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.