Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday

An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.

The part of the province hardest hit by the heavy rain was a stretch along Chebucto Peninsula, through Halifax and Dartmouth, Stewiacke, and ending in the vicinity of Truro and Onslow.

Rain reports from communities in that area ranged from 100 to 144 mm, higher than the average monthly rainfall for August of 94 mm. That means more than the month's average worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours.

Daily rainfall records for August 5 were broken at Halifax Shearwater (120 mm), Halifax Airport (61 mm), Truro Area (at least 63 mm, possibly upwards of 90 mm), and Baccaro Point (127 mm).

N.S. rain reports for August long weekend.A statement from Environment Canada notes that "rainfall rates in excess of 30 mm per hour were observed which lead to flooding in some low lying areas."

A one-in-ten year rainfall rate for the area is 40 mm in an hour.

A one-in-a-hundred year daily rainfall for the area is about 172 mm.

